Chad Marhsall is seeking a seat on the Sanford-Fritch ISD Board of Trustees. Pick up a copy of the Wednesday Borger News-Herald to see why he feels he can make a difference to the community of Fritch by serving on the school board.
featured special report
Marshall seeks to make a difference on the SFISD Board of Trustees
Jessica Ozbun
