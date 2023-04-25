At the April Board meeting, Luke Welch was approved to be Principal at Borger Middle School for the 2023-24 school year. Mr. Welch has been serving as Assistant Principal at Borger High School for the past 8 years.
Mr. Luke Welch commented, “I’m looking forward to joining an awesome team at Borger Middle School. The mission of the Borger Independent School District is to provide students with the highest quality education possible and to prepare each child today for the challenge of tomorrow. The continuation of high expectations at BMS ensures each student’s academic, physical, and emotional growth in a safe and caring environment. It is an honor for me to serve as principal alongside an incredible staff, caring parents, and a supportive community. I want to thank the district for this opportunity. I cannot wait to get started.”
Pictured are Superintendent Chance Welch congratulating Luke Welch. (No relation)
