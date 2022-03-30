The Lower Rolling Plains Ag Conference will be held April 6 at Scurry Coliseum, 900 E. Coliseum Drive in Snyder.
A green cotton harvesting machine in a field of cotton. The plants are bursting with white bolls.
The Lower Rolling Plains Agriculture Conference will cover a wide range of topics important to the region, including cotton economics.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service event will run from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The cost is $30, payable at the door, but an RSVP is requested for the meal count to 325-573-5423. Credit cards will not be accepted, and checks should be made out to Scurry 4-H Livestock Fund.
The AgriLife Extension offices in Mitchell, Lynn, Nolan, Garza and Scurry counties are presenting the event.
Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units are available; contact the AgriLife Extension office in Nolan County at 325-236-6912 or Scurry County at 325-573-5423 for additional CEU information.
Lower Rolling Plains conference agenda
The morning sessions and speakers are as follows:
Cotton Economics and Farm Bill Update — Mark Welch, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension small grains economist, Bryan-College Station.
Laws and Regulations, Worker Protection Standard Training — Jason Jones, Texas Department of Agriculture inspector, Abilene.
Top Ag Legal Issues in Agriculture — Tiffany Lashmet, J.D., AgriLife Extension agricultural law specialist, Amarillo
After the lunch break, concurrent sessions will begin. Participants may choose to attend Session A or B.
Session A topics and speakers:
Weed Management Strategies for 2022 — Pete Dotray, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Research weed specialist, Lubbock.
Cotton and Agriculture Integrated Pest Management — Kerry Siders, AgriLife Extension integrated pest management agent, Hockley County.
Sesame and Grain Sorghum — Calvin Trostle, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agronomist, Lubbock.
Auxin Training — Dotray.
Session B topics and speakers:
Forage/Hay Production – Trostle.
Weed and Brush Control in Range and Pastures — Case Medlin, Ph.D., Bayer Crop Science regional stewardship manager, Paradise, and Billy Campbell, Bayer regional representative, Idalou.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Programs for Private Landowners — Barrett Koennecke, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department biologist, Roby.
Managing Weeds, Yucca and Brush in Range and Pasture — Campbell, Medlin.
Cow Vaccination Programs/Anaplasmosis — Charles Church, DVM, West Texas Animal Clinic, Snyder