Left to right Taylor Mihm Former Texas state grand talent queen Fritch Texas
Taylor Potts former State Glamour girl Talent and modeling recompetiting for a National title Stinnett Texas
Sadie Blevins your new Texas State Jr. miss Diamond girl and Jr Miss modeling queen for the 21’-22’ year Borger Texas
Jaycelynn Kennedy first year in pageants and is your new Texas State Jr. miss Glamour queen for the 21’-22’ year from Borger Texas
Brooke Mihm your new Texas State sweetheart teen miss modeling queen talent queen teen miss glamour girl for the 21-22 year Fritch Texas
And last but not least the little gal in front Leah Masini she is your Texas State world of babies queen for the 21-22 year Nationals is in Chickasha Oklahoma this year we’re they’ll compete against Oklahoma Kansas Arkansas and New Mexic.