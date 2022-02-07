AMARILLO – Juniors and seniors in high schools across the state of Texas recently participated in a Public Service Announcement (PSA) competition by submitting videos representing an underage impaired driving message. This is a new component to Project Celebration, a combination of education and lock-in events conducted by educators, parents, and community partners to help keep students safe and alcohol-free, especially during school-related celebrations such as prom and graduation. The goal is to reduce the number of injuries and deaths caused by impaired driving.
Annually, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) awards mini-grants to help sponsor Project Celebration events. The funds can be used for prom or graduation activities that focus on alcohol and drug-free entertainment, non-cash prizes and food.
“By adding the PSA competition to the grant application criteria, we engaged students and gave them the opportunity to actually learn the dangers brought on by underaged drinking and driving,” says LaViza Matthews, traffic safety specialist with TxDOT’s Amarillo District. “Once the students know the facts, it makes it much harder for them to ignore the dangers, so hopefully this will help move the needle in the right direction.”
Every school that submitted a qualified entry at the local level received Project Celebration funding. In the Amarillo District, which covers the top 17 counties of the Texas panhandle, Tascosa High School placed first and was awarded a $2,000 Project Celebration grant for their PSA. Their PSA was then entered in the state-wide competition and featured on TxDOT’s social media platforms.
Palo Duro High School placed second on the local level and received $1,500 followed by Groom High School, which placed third and received $1,250. Other participating high schools in Canyon, Claude, Gruver, and White Deer each received $750 for their prom or graduation celebrations.
The winning PSA from Tascosa may be viewed here: https://youtu.be/uFPFUlUqaEE