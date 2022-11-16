meats

While prices have risen for turkey – the No. 1 consumer choice for a holiday meal entrée — they have also increased for other potential holiday meat entrees many consumers may choose in lieu of a gobbler for the holidays, according to Texas A&M AgriLife experts.

David Anderson, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service economist in the Department of Agricultural Economics, Bryan-College Station, said market forces and avian influenza have disrupted the turkey supply chain and driven prices upward.

Recommended for you