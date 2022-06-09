With low donor turnout so far this summer, Coffee Memorial Blood Center is offering blood donors an extra incentive on Fridays and Saturdays this month.
With school out of session and summer vacations, the donor turnout continues to decrease. All successful blood donors will receive a “Lifeguard” blood donor beach towel (pictured above) if they donate on Friday or Saturday throughout the month of June.
“Summer traditionally challenges our ability to collect blood products, as many are vacationing and outside of their normal routines,” said Dr. John Armitage, President and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “Donating blood literally saves lives every day in our local hospitals. The Lifeguard beach towel is a proud reminder and reward for our loyal donors.”
Donors who give any day of the week will also receive:
Mobile Donors:
“Adventure Starts Here” t-shirt*
Dairy Max t-shirt
WOW Pass to Wonderland Amusement Park
Cow squeezy
Gallon of milk coupon from Plains Dairy (redeemable at CMBC Donor Center)
Donor Center Donors:
Successful donors will receive the items listed above and a free pint of ice cream from Blue Bell.
Individuals ages 16 and older** are urged to give blood. Donors of all blood types can give at the nearest donor center or mobile blood drive. Blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.
Appointments to donate can be made by online at yourbloodinstitute.org or calling 806-331-8833. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.
*While supplies last.
**16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year-olds must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required.