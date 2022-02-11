pspcisd

The Plemon’s-Stinnett-Phillips (PSP) CISD Board of Trustees appointed West Texas Elementary Principal Shawna Lamb as temporary superintendent of PSPCISD at Friday evening’s special board meeting. PSPCISD will hold another special meeting of the PSPCISD Board of Trustees on Monday, February 14 at 6 p.m. at the PSPCISD Administration Building located at 603 S. Main in Stinnett. The purpose of this special meeting will be to interview Michael R. Lee for the position of interim superintendent and a possible Letter of Agreement with Lee as interim superintendent.

