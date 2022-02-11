The Plemon’s-Stinnett-Phillips (PSP) CISD Board of Trustees appointed West Texas Elementary Principal Shawna Lamb as temporary superintendent of PSPCISD at Friday evening’s special board meeting. PSPCISD will hold another special meeting of the PSPCISD Board of Trustees on Monday, February 14 at 6 p.m. at the PSPCISD Administration Building located at 603 S. Main in Stinnett. The purpose of this special meeting will be to interview Michael R. Lee for the position of interim superintendent and a possible Letter of Agreement with Lee as interim superintendent.
featured
Lamb named temporary PSPCISD Superintendent; Board of Trustees to hold another special meeting Monday
Latest News
- Lamb named temporary PSPCISD Superintendent; Board of Trustees to hold another special meeting Monday
- Traffic accident on SH 136 between Amarillo and Fritch claims the life of a Borger woman
- Borger High School Tour for Current 8th-Graders
- PSPCISD Board of Trustees to consider appointing temporary superintendent at special meeting Friday
- Hutchinson County Voting Precinct information
- Local Winners of TxDOT's Project Celebration Announced
- Prock and Shuffield Face off for Hutchinson County Precinct 4 Commissioner
- Borger Fire Department ask for the public's help with snow and ice remove around emergency exits
Popular Content
Articles
- Traffic accident on SH 136 between Amarillo and Fritch claims the life of a Borger woman
- Prock and Shuffield Face off for Hutchinson County Precinct 4 Commissioner
- Accident claims the life of a Fritch man
- PSPCISD Board of Trustees to consider appointing temporary superintendent at special meeting Friday
- Lamb named temporary PSPCISD Superintendent; Board of Trustees to hold another special meeting Monday
- Borger High School Tour for Current 8th-Graders
- Hutchinson County Voting Precinct information
- Local Winners of TxDOT's Project Celebration Announced
- Borger Football Players named to Padilla Poll 2nd Team All-State
- School closings for Hutchinson County
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Are you watching the Olympics?
You voted: