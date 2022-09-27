Fishing Report
09/27/22
Water Temp: 75
BASS- Great; Largemouth, smallmouth and SAND BASS are being caught throughout the lake on bright colored crank baits, swim baits and hot pink worms. Live bait and silver spoons are producing fish at the Sanford Yake Docks
CATFISH- Good; A few catfish have been caught on the Sanford Yake dock with worms, perch and shad down at the very bottom (20’-30’). Larger catfish are being caught off jug lines, in the Bugbee area with cut baits, perch and shad.
CRAPPIE- Good; Crappie are being caught in all coves of the lake, mainly along rocky points and off the dock at Sanford Yake Boat ramp (10ft-25ft). They are biting off minnows and bright colored jig heads.
PERCH- Good; Bluegill and Perch are beginning to surface and are biting top water (Top of water-8ft) with worms and minnows. Bring your bobbers and small hooks to increase your chances of catching panfish.
WALLEYE- Fair; Walleye are biting in North Canyon, Rattlesnake Island and Fritch Fortress. They are loving minnows, bright colored crank bait and glo worms. (10ft-30ft) Lots of undersized fish are being caught please respect our authorities and be aware of bag limits and size specifications for each specie.
