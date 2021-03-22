Klein Investigation and Consulting made a public statement on the Thomas Brown Case on Friday. Read this full story in the Tuesday edition of the Borger News-Herald.
Klein Investigations makes public statement on the Thomas Brown Case
Jessica Ozbun
