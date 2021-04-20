Fritch, Texas – “Junior Ranger Day” will be held at Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Activities will begin at the Alibates Visitor Center at 9:30 am and run until 2:30 pm. There will be many activities occurring throughout the day and the programs are free and available to any age including adults.
Participants are encouraged to arrive at 9:30 am and sign-in at the front desk to receive your Junior Ranger Booklet. Families are encouraged to bring a packed lunch and eat between 12:00. – 12:30 p.m. On-going activities include:
“Mammals of the Texas Panhandle” - Did you know that larger mammals such as the American Bison (sometimes referred to as Buffalo) along with the Elk and Gray Wolf once called this place home?
“Atlatl Demonstration” – Hunting was an essential skill to survival of the Native American peoples on the High Plains. Handmade tools were used such as spear thrower called atlatl, which uses leverage to achieve greater velocity in dart throwing. This weapon was especially effective during the end of the last Great Ice Age when larger mammals roamed the area.
“Native American Art” – The Native Americans of the Texas Panhandle created all kinds of arts and crafts to express themselves. Each tribe had their own unique cultural and art. The art was depicted in a number of ways including the beading and decorating of clothes, jewelry, paintings, drawings, the weaving of blankets, totems, and basket weaving. Projects may include painting with plants, ledger art, and using Native American signs to paint objects. Native American symbols can vary in meaning from one tribe to another and across different regions. These symbols were used for a variety of reasons and depicted on numerous objects. Come create Native American art project of your own with a Park Ranger.
“The 10 Essentials” – Can you guess what you might want to bring on a hike? Do you have a backpack full of supplies for hiking? Rangers like to suggest to hikers bring extra water and a few basic supplies with them when they sat out on a hiking adventure. Join park staff as they share what are the top 10 useful things to bring on any hike.
Participation in activities and finishing the Junior Ranger Booklet will complete the requirements to become an “Official Junior Ranger”. We have the coolest “special edition” wooden Junior Ranger Badges. Get yours today!
Masks are required inside the visitor center, but not outside. All activities are free and open to the public. Groups are also welcome. Please contact Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument at 806-857-6680 to sign-up for this wonderful event.