A drowning occurred at the Stilling Basin (Spring Canyon), at part of Lake Meredith near Sanford, on Sunday evening, August 6.
According to Hutchinson County Justice of the Peace Leslie Ford, the call for a water rescue came in at 6:10 p.m. Sunday. The call then turned to recovery. A dive team recovered the body of a black male from the Stilling Basin. Ford sent the body for autopsy. No further information was available at press time pending identification of the victim. Borger News-Herald will provide more information as it becomes available.