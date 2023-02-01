AMARILLO – On January 27 & 28, 2023, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents and DPS Highway Patrol, along with the Amarillo Police Department (APD) Special Operations Division, APD Criminal Investigations Division, Potter County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and the Lubbock Texas Anti-gang Unit Officers, conducted a two-day operation to combat the city’s violent crime. The operation targeted individuals involved in violent and gun-related offenses in neighborhoods identified as high-crime areas.