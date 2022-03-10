n conjunction with the broadcast of “Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.,” Panhandle PBS is partnering with the Amarillo Public Library to present “Finding Your Roots: A Family History Celebration” on Thursday, March 24 from 3 – 7 p.m. at the Downtown Library. Free and open to all ages, the event will be a hands-on showcase of the library’s rich genealogy resources. A variety of activity stations – spread out for public safety – will be provided by Amarillo Public Library staff, volunteers from the Amarillo Genealogical Society, and Panhandle PBS staff on the Downtown Library’s second floor. Activities will include:
A “getting started with genealogy” station with hands-on assistance and worksheets to begin exploring family history.
A “next steps” station to dig further into family history.
Tours of the library’s genealogy resources.
A hands-on family tree activity in the library’s MakerSpace.
A “Shadowbox Stories” pop-up booth where members of the public can bring objects or mementos (smaller than 12” x 12”) important to their family history; Panhandle PBS will photograph the items and record the stories for local PBS programming.
New Season 8 episodes of “Finding Your Roots” will be screened, with complimentary popcorn.
During each episode of the critically acclaimed PBS series “Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.,” notable guests explore their genealogy and meet their ancestors who crisscrossed the globe to become businesspeople and bootleggers, war heroes and criminals, farmers and factory workers, all the while persevering under the most extraordinary circumstances. Season 8 episodes continue on Panhandle PBS April 12 and 19 at 7:00 p.m., and on PBS.org.
For more information, visit panhandlePBS.org/FindingYourRoots, or call the Library at (806)378-3049.