ASHINGTON, June 15, 2023 – Johnsonville, LLC, a Sheboygan Falls, Wis. establishment, is recalling approximately 42,062 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) “Beddar with Cheddar” pork sausage links that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically very thin strands of black plastic fibers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

 

