I watched an old interview of Mickey Mantle the other day on TV. He played baseball for the New York Yankees back in the 1950s and 60s. I have always liked him because he was from Oklahoma. His story fascinates me. There used to be a huge painting of him in the state capitol in Oklahoma City. I don’t know if it’s still there, but it should be as far as I’m concerned.

His life was kind of scripted for greatness. He grew up poor in small town Oklahoma and went all the way the New York City to become one of the greatest baseball players of all time. However, there is also a touch of tragedy surrounding Mickey Mantle’s life. The “what might have been,” if only he’d done this or that kind of casts a shadow on his achievements. We can only imagine and dream about that though, and wonder how much better he would have been. He even admitted it several times. Let me explain.  

