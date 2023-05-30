Ireland Wagner has been selected BHS’s Teacher of the Year for this school year. She was voted on by the staff at BHS. Mrs. Wagner graduated from Borger High School in 2017 and was a member of the first cohort. She received her Associate of Science Degree from Frank Phillips College three weeks before graduating high school. She went on and earned her bachelor’s degree at Texas Tech University in 2019. Mrs. Wagner started teaching at BHS in January of 2020. She teaches biology and is the liaison for the science department at BHS. Congratulations Mrs. Wagner! We truly appreciate all your hard work and your dedication to the students at BHS! Go Dogs!
featured
Ireland Wagner Named Borger High School’s Teacher of the Year
