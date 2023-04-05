1

As the weather begins to warm up, many gardeners are starting to plant their tomatoes. However, growing happy and healthy tomato plants can be harder than you think, often complicated by disease or pests.  

For centuries, Native Americans used companion planting, which they called the three sisters – squash, corn and beans – to reduce weed and pest pressure. According to Joe Masabni, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service vegetable specialist from the Department of Horticultural Sciences, combining plants allows for fewer weeds and more resources and structures for the plants to grow on. For example, squash provides ground cover to shade weed growth and reduce soil moisture losses from the sun, while corn provides structure for beans. Beans, a legume, are nitrogen-fixing plants that feed the squash and corn.

