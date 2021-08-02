Borger ISD

August 14th - Back to School Fair 9:00-12:00 at FPC

August 19th - Pup Camp for BHS Freshman 10:00-12:00 (More Information to come)  

August 19th - New Year’s Party (Meet the Teachers) at all campuses - 4:00-7:00

August 23rd  –  First Day of School

 

