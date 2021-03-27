Hutchinson County United Way Day of Caring

The Hutchinson County United Way Day of Caring will be on April 24, 2021. Projects for the work day are needed. "Volunteers will be available on this day to assist you with outside projects only," said the HCUW. Contact the Hutchinson County United Way for help on cleaning your yard, help with hauling items off, help with ramps, or small outside repair jobs.  Deadline to accept job request is April 1, 2021. To request assistance contact the Hutchinson County United Way at 806-274-5662.

