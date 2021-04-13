The Hutchinson County Sheriff Office will be hosting a Citizen Academy starting April 29. Seats in the academy are still available. To see more on this story pick up a copy of the Wednesday Borger News-Herald.
Hutchinson County Sheriff Office to host Citizen Academy
Jessica Ozbun
