(DPS) Hutchinson County, TX – The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred earlier today (March 18, 2022)at approximately 9:00 a.m.
Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a check persons/welfare check of an individual who was walking in the center of the road near State Highway 152 and Spring Creek Road. When the Hutchinson County Deputy arrived on scene and contacted the individual, later identified as 31-year-old Billy Mitchell, of Fritch, TX. Mitchell advanced towards the deputy armed with a knife, and attacked the deputy. The Deputy was injured in the attack and has knife wounds. The deputy discharged his service weapon and struck Mitchell. Mitchell was pronounced deceased on scene. The Deputy was treated for his wounds on scene and is expected to make a full recovery.
This is an open investigation and no further information is available.