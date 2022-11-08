Housing

Hutchinson County Sheriff Blaik Kemp sent Tuesday hanging Crime Suppression Warning signs around Hutchinson County. "As part of our community policing crime prevention goals with the Borger Housing Authority and other areas around the county, we are placing these in multiple places to help deter criminal activity," said Kemp. Pictured is Kemp and the Borger Housing Authority staff after hanging one of the signs.

