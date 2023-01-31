phelan

The Hutchinson County Republican Chair Mary Kay Phelan will be the guest speaker at the Thursday, February 2 meeting of the Hutchinson County Republican Women. The meeting will be held at the Opportunities Center located at 930 Illinois Street in Borger. Phelan will provide an update on Republican issues. Hutchinson County Republican Women President Charlotte Martin said, "All members are encouraged to bring their legislative items also for round table discussion. Lunch is provided by the Opportunities Center at a very reasonable price. Come join us!"

