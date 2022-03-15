At Monday's Hutchinson County Commissioners' meeting Hutchinson County was awarded with a Most Participation and Most Improved Participation awards in the TAC Wellness program. Pictured are Hutchinson County Commissioners Chris Prock, Dwight Kirksey, Hutchinson County Court Secretary Shevon Watson, Hutchinson County Judge Cindy Irwin, and Commissioner Bentley.
