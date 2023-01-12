The Hutchinson County Junior Livestock Show is set for Friday starting at 8:35 a.m. at the Dome in Borger. A Steer, Goat, Lamb, and Swine show will be held.
Hutchinson County Junior Livestock Show Set for Friday
