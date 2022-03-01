featured
Hutchinson County Election Results (Unofficial results)
Hutchinson County Election results- (unofficial results)
Republican-Commissioner Pct 4
Jesse Shuffield 109
Chris Prock 251
Republican-Commissioner Pct 2
Lisa Litterrell Smith- 371
Dwight Kirksey- 550
Republican-Justice of the Peace Pct 2
Evely Rubalcaba- 238
Yadi Rodriguez- 576
Republican-County Clerk
Kelly Ratliff-1819
Jenny Ligon-926
Republican District Judge, 316th Dist.
James Mosley 2,579
Republican County Judge
Cindy Irwin 2,682
Republican District Clerk
Tammy McBrayer 2,536
