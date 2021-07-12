The Hutchinson County Democrat Party will host an event featuring guest speaker Sharon Elaine Berry on Tuesday, July 13, at Frank Phillips College in Borger, at the Service Drilling Southwest Building, Room 113.
Berry, a proud veteran, will speak on upcoming plans of the Texas Democratic Party.
The event will start at 7 p.m and open to the public (however, seating is limited).
Born and educated in Louisiana, Sharon Elaine Berry is the youngest of seven siblings.
She attended school in St Helena Parish and college at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge.
A proud veteran, Mrs. Berry was commissioned through the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) into the field of logistics and mechanical maintenance as a Second Lieutenant (2LT) in 1981.
Her civilian and military education includes a BS in Communication Disorder, an MS in Audiology, the Officer’s Basic and Advanced Courses, Command and General Staff College, and Defense Acquisition University.
As a Certified Level III Acquisition Professional – she apprised Army Contracting Officers, Installation Commanders, and Senior Department of Defense personnel on procurement and contracting procedures by the Federal Acquisition Regulation.
She served as Deputy Director, Business Development, Elbit Fort Worth.
Her political career includes elected to City Council, District 2 Fort Knox Kentucky, President, Parent Teachers Association at Fort Knox, Kentucky., Chairman, Houston County Democrats, President, Houston-Trinity Alliance for Black Democrats, Vice Chairman, Texas Coalition of Black Democrats, Platform Committee, Democratic National Committee (Appointee), 2nd Vice Chairman, Finance Committee, Texas Democratic Party, Co-Chief Oka Hammita Chakchiuma Nation of the Choctaw Tribe of Bayo Lacombe, Louisiana.
Mrs. Berry currently serves as Vice Chairman for Texas Coalition of Black Democrats (TCBD), Chairman of the Houston County Democratic Party (HCDP), President of Houston-Trinity Alliance of Black Democrats, and Co-Chief Oka Hammita Chakchiuma Nation of the Choctaw Tribe of Bayou Lacombe, Louisiana.
She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc, The National Society of Scabbard and Blade, The Nation of Choctaw Tribe of Bayou Lacombe, The Rocks – Life Member, NAACP – Life Member, National Association of Black Veterans, Pineywoods Small Farmers. Ranchers and Land Owners of Texas, Texas Democratic Party, Houston County Democratic Party, Houston/Trinity Alliance of Black Democrats, Galveston County Democratic Women’s Club, Girl Scouts of America
Berry is married to Colonel(R) Reggie Berry; they have three children: Leneka, Whitney-Ryan, Reggie Mac, and one granddaughter, Rylee Sharon.
Colonel and Chairman Berry reside in Lovelady, Texas, in Houston County.
For more information on this event, contact Hutchinson County Democratic Chair Robert Bell at 806-344-3462.