Hospital testing positivity rate:
12/19/2021
29.03%
Hospital Employees out with COVID:
1
COVID+ Admissions In-house
5
The Emergency Department COVID report for December 17th, 18th, and 19th is as follows:
December 17th
There were two patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in the Emergency Department.
There were no COVID related admissions or transfers.
There were two COVID patients discharged from the ED for treatment at home.
There were two Non-COVID related transfers (one pediatric patient to NWTH and one patient to UMC).
December 18th
There were three patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in the Emergency Department.
There were no COVID related admissions.
There was one COVID related transfer to Medical City Arlington in Arlington, Tx.
There were two COVID patients discharged from the ED for treatment at home.
There were two Non-COVID related transfers (one patient to UMC and one patient to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in McKinney, Tx.).
December 19th
There was one patient diagnosed with COVID-19 in the Emergency Department.
There were no COVID related admissions.
There was one COVID related transfer to NWTH.
There were four Non-COVID related transfers (one patient to PRMC, one patient to Medical City Arlington, one patient to BSA, and one patient to Moore County Hospital).
There continues to be regional hospital saturation resulting in lack of beds. Influenza type A cases are currently outnumbering COVID cases for the days represented in this report.
Hutchinson County:
12/20/2021
Confirmed Cases
3,329
+15
Probable Cases 961 no change
Fatalities 103 no change
Active Cases (Estimated) 214+7
Recovered (Estimated) 3,972 +8