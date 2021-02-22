The Hutchinson County Commissioners' Court voted to approve the purchase of new vehicles for the sheriff office at the Monday meeting. Read this full story in the Tuesday edition of the Borger News-Herald.
featured
Hutchinson County Commissioners' Court approves purchase of new vehicles for sheriff office
Jessica Ozbun
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Kel-Tex celebrates 40 years
- Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
- Texas Tech University System Regents to Meet February 25-26
- Borger Health Mart Pharmacy to hold COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Thursday and Friday
- Shailene Woodley confirms she's engaged to Aaron Rodgers
- Frank Phillips Men's Basketball beat NMMI 81-74
- Hutchinson County Commissioners' Court approves purchase of new vehicles for sheriff office
- Southwest Power Pool, Xcel Energy and regional cooperative utilities return to normal operations
Popular Content
Articles
- Borger Health Mart Pharmacy to hold COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Thursday and Friday
- Hutchinson County Commissioners' Court approves purchase of new vehicles for sheriff office
- Hutchinson County Sheriff Deputy injured in recent incident
- Hutchinson County COVID-19 fatalities continues to rise
- Southwest Power Pool, Xcel Energy and regional cooperative utilities return to normal operations
- Hutchinson County Sheriff Office makes a string of narcotics arrests
- Shailene Woodley confirms she's engaged to Aaron Rodgers
- Kel-Tex celebrates 40 years
- Texas Tech University System Regents to Meet February 25-26
- Frank Phillips Men's Basketball beat NMMI 81-74
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.