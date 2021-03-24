The Hutchinson County Commissioners' Court voted to approve improvements to the runway at the Hutchinson County Airport in Borger at the recently meeting. Read this full story, plus see what other important details were discussed at commissioners court in the Thursday edition of the Borger News-Herald.
Hutchinson County Commissioners' approve improvements to the runway at the airport
Jessica Ozbun
