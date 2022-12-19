holiday

While the holidays are a time of joy, they can also be a time of both physical and mental stress. Texas A&M AgriLife experts say managing holiday stress requires setting priorities and avoiding or reducing as many stressors as possible.

“Many people begin to feel unhappy or lonely around the holidays,” said Miquela Smith, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service health specialist for the agency’s Disaster Assessment and Recovery unit. “The reasons can range from the weather to personal loss, feeling disconnected from others, financial strain and a variety of other reasons.”

