Workforce Solutions Panhandle, The Texas Veterans Commission and The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) are hosting the eleventh annual Hiring Red, White & You! (HRWY) Job Fair on Thursday, November 10th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Workforce Solutions Panhandle located at 3120 Eddy, Amarillo, TX 79106. Veterans are given priority of service, and will be able to attend throughout the event (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.), doors will open to the general public at noon.

In cooperation with the 28 Local Workforce Development Boards, the Texas Veterans Commission, the Texas Medical Center, and Governor Greg Abbott.  The event connects Texas veterans and their spouses with Texas employers that value the experience, discipline, and other exceptional qualities inherent in a military background.

