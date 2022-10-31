Workforce Solutions Panhandle, The Texas Veterans Commission and The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) are hosting the eleventh annual Hiring Red, White & You! (HRWY) Job Fair on Thursday, November 10th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Workforce Solutions Panhandle located at 3120 Eddy, Amarillo, TX 79106. Veterans are given priority of service, and will be able to attend throughout the event (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.), doors will open to the general public at noon.
In cooperation with the 28 Local Workforce Development Boards, the Texas Veterans Commission, the Texas Medical Center, and Governor Greg Abbott. The event connects Texas veterans and their spouses with Texas employers that value the experience, discipline, and other exceptional qualities inherent in a military background.
A total of 38 employers will attend the event, including Pantex, Texas Department of Transportation, Tyson Foods, International Aerospace Coatings, Cacique Foods, AAA Electric, and many more.
There are an estimated 1.4 million total veterans in Texas, of which 648,138 of them are working or actively seeking employment. By hosting HRWY job fairs across the state, Texas employers can more easily connect to this highly qualified group of servicemen and servicewomen.
Employers who hire veterans may be eligible for the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, which allows employers to receive up to $9,600 on federal business income or payroll tax benefits when they hire from certain qualified groups of veterans.
In the first ten years, HRWY has connected more than 114,778 job seekers to 20,131 employers, with over 3,198 same-day hires.