On the evening of Sunday September 18th, an Officer with the Borger Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on a Silver Toyota SUV that was reported stolen from Arkansas. The vehicle pulled over and stopped, and then fled from Officers. Officers with the Borger Police Department attempted to stop the vehicle, which continued evading throughout the City of Borger. The vehicle then left Borger East on State Highway 152. Officers with the Police Department, as well as the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office continued to attempt to stop the vehicle. A Trooper with the Texas Highway Patrol attempted to use spikes to disable the vehicle, but the deployment was unsuccessful. The suspect continued evading on Farm to Market roads, eventually returning to State Highway 152 and back into the City of Borger. The vehicle continued to evade inside the city, with units from the Borger Police Department, Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Highway Patrol continuing to attempt to stop the vehicle. Sheriff Kemp then made the decision to attempt to stop the vehicle by successfully shooting the passenger side tires out on the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle continued attempting to flee and was then forcibly stopped by striking a Sheriff’s Deputy Vehicle. The suspect vehicle then struck a pole rolling onto its side. The driver, who was identified as Vicente Benavidez, was able to be extricated from the vehicle by officers on scene. He was taken to the Hospital by EMS for precautionary evaluation, and then was transported to the Hutchinson County Jail where he was charged with Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle, and an outstanding parole warrant from the State of Arkansas.
High speed chase results in one arrest Sunday afternoon
