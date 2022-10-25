The American Red Cross is teaming up with Panhandle Community Services to make sure everyone that wants a smoke detector in their homes, has one. "Help us Sound the Alarm," a special installation event is taking place throughout October 29.
According to Warren Kretzmeier, a representative from the American Red Cross from Hutchinson County, "The Red Cross wants every one to have a smoke detector that wants one. Each house hold can receive up to two smoke detectors from the Red Cross plus free installation and some training on fire safety from our partnership with local fire departments."