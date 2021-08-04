TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Date/Time: 8/3/2021 at approximately 5:30 a.m.
County: Dallam
Location: US-287 – Approximately 12 miles northwest of Stratford
Posted Speed Limit: 65
Weather/Road Condition: Clear/dry paved road
Vehicle 1: 2015 Peterbilt Truck tractor/semi-trailer
Driver: Injured – Jennifer Ruddell, 44, of Seagoville, Texas – Transported by ambulance to the hospital in Dumas with non-life-threatening injuries.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Passenger: Not Injured - Byron Pierce, 40, of DeSoto, Texas.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Vehicle 2: 2019 Chevrolet Malibu
Driver: Deceased - Robert Hernandez, 42, of Novi, Michigan – Died on scene. Pronounced deceased by Dallam County Justice of the Peace, Carol Smith.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Passenger: Not Injured - Ryan Hernandez, 18, of Bay City, Michigan.
Seat belt worn: No
Passenger: Not Injured - 16-year-old female, of Bay City, Michigan.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Crash Details: Vehicle 1 was northbound on US 287. Vehicle 2 was southbound on 287. Vehicle 2 drifted across the center line into the northbound lane and struck Vehicle 1 head-on.
Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
Note: The crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigator’s findings.
A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days: https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/Purchase/crashReportSearch.htm