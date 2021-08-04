Texas

TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

Date/Time: 8/3/2021 at approximately 5:30 a.m.

County: Dallam

Location: US-287 – Approximately 12 miles northwest of Stratford

Posted Speed Limit: 65

Weather/Road Condition: Clear/dry paved road

Vehicle 1: 2015 Peterbilt Truck tractor/semi-trailer

Driver: Injured – Jennifer Ruddell, 44, of Seagoville, Texas – Transported by ambulance to the hospital in Dumas with non-life-threatening injuries.

Seat belt worn: Yes

Passenger: Not Injured - Byron Pierce, 40, of DeSoto, Texas.

Seat belt worn: Yes

Vehicle 2: 2019 Chevrolet Malibu

Driver: Deceased - Robert Hernandez, 42, of Novi, Michigan – Died on scene. Pronounced deceased by Dallam County Justice of the Peace, Carol Smith.

Seat belt worn: Yes

Passenger: Not Injured - Ryan Hernandez, 18, of Bay City, Michigan.

Seat belt worn: No

Passenger: Not Injured - 16-year-old female, of Bay City, Michigan.

Seat belt worn: Yes

Crash Details: Vehicle 1 was northbound on US 287. Vehicle 2 was southbound on 287. Vehicle 2 drifted across the center line into the northbound lane and struck Vehicle 1 head-on.

Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers

Note: The crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigator’s findings.

A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days: https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/Purchase/crashReportSearch.htm

Recommended for you