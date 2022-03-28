AMARILLO – The next step in the future of the Tri-State Fairgrounds happens Thursday.
The City of Amarillo, Potter County, Amarillo Independent School District, Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District and Tri-State Expo have scheduled a public meeting for Thursday (March 31) from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tri-State Fairgrounds offices, located at 3301 S.E. 10th Ave.
This is the second public meeting in a series to discuss the future of the Tri-State Fairgrounds following January’s initial meeting.
This meeting will feature the presentation of different design concepts for the future of the Tri-State Fairgrounds and surrounding area, and will offer the attendees the opportunity to provide feedback on their preferred concept. The public is asked to join this unique project benefitting the entire Amarillo community
The public meeting will include representatives from the aforementioned entities. A primary goal is to create a Master Plan for the Tri-State Fairgrounds with a consensus-driven vision, including making the Tri-State Fairgrounds a more inviting venue while connecting to surrounding neighborhoods.
The public meeting will include a presentation and time for questions and comments.
Participants can attend the public meeting in-person or virtually using the ZOOM link:
Please see FAQs included with this news release:
Who owns the property at the Tri-State Fairgrounds?
The property is owned by Potter County and the Amarillo Independent School District. The City of Amarillo does not own, operate or maintain any of the property at the Tri-State Fairgrounds.
Why is the City of Amarillo part of this project?
This project has many great partners committed to preserving and improving the Tri-State Fairgrounds. The Tri-State Fairgrounds has been a major economic and entertainment venue for the entire Amarillo community for decades.
For more information, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.