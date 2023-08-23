Houston, TX – Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) commented favorably on the Texas Supreme Court’s decision to deny Harris County’s emergency motion for temporary relief (TRO) regarding of the implementation of Senate Bill 1750. “This bill has always been about performance not politics. I commend the Texas Supreme Court on their decision to restore voter trust, accountability, and transparency in Harris County elections,” stated Senator Bettencourt. “September 1st was designed for an orderly transition and Harris County wasted a lot of time with this TRO.” He added.
SB 1750 was drafted after serious election irregularities during the 2022 Harris County elections managed by appointed Elections Administrators (EA). During the 2022 primary election the first appointed EA “found” 10,000 votes and released a statement at 10:30 p.m. on a Saturday night that led to her resignation. Then on November 8, 2022, Harris County’s second appointed EA failed to deliver enough paper ballot sheets to allegedly 120 voting centers, as reported by KHOU despite having millions of paper ballots available for distribution in an EA office warehouse.