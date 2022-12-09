Football

Dane Hamrick has been named the new Borger Bulldog Football Head Coach and Athletic Director. The Borger ISD Board of Trustees hired Hamrick at Thursday night's board meeting. Hamrick comes to Borger after coaching for Tascosa High School in Amarillo for 11 years. He spent 8 of those years as the Rebel Defensive Coordinator and Strength and Conditioning Coach.

