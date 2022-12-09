Dane Hamrick has been named the new Borger Bulldog Football Head Coach and Athletic Director. The Borger ISD Board of Trustees hired Hamrick at Thursday night's board meeting. Hamrick comes to Borger after coaching for Tascosa High School in Amarillo for 11 years. He spent 8 of those years as the Rebel Defensive Coordinator and Strength and Conditioning Coach.
featured top story
Hamrick named new Head Coach for Borger Bulldog Football
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Hamrick named new Head Coach for Borger Bulldog Football
- Fatal accident between Sanford and Borger kills 3 teen sisters
- Borger native to take part in WT Donning of the Stoles Ceremony set for Dec. 9
- Lady Comanches beat Lady Cougars, 44-31
- Borger High School Athletes of the Week
- Nutrien Donates $150,000 to Borger High School Agricultural Program!
- Reward Increased for Information on WT Sculpture Vandalism
- Crockett Elementary Raises Money for Rainbow Room
Popular Content
Articles
- Fatal accident between Sanford and Borger kills 3 teen sisters
- Hamrick named new Head Coach for Borger Bulldog Football
- Lady Comanches beat Lady Cougars, 44-31
- Three County Employees to retire after combined 84 years of service
- Hometown Christmas Parade
- Borger native to take part in WT Donning of the Stoles Ceremony set for Dec. 9
- Nutrien Donates $150,000 to Borger High School Agricultural Program!
- Fatal Accident in Hall County
- Hutchinson County Sheriff Office seeking Wanted subject
- Hometown Christmas, Borger TX December 2nd
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Do you like candy canes?
You voted: