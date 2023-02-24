By Dr. Noah Franken and Dr. Nancy Garcia
All communication is translation. Even speakers of the same language must interpret what the other means, and translation always involves power. It is a process that requires making assumptions; nonetheless, we stand to gain better connections when we acknowledge our ignorance and shift our attention to others. To demonstrate, what follows is a tale of translation that occurs both within and between two different language systems.
“¿Qué tiene en el estuche que cuelga de su cuello?” yo digo. “¿Qué?” “¿Alrededor de su cuello?” He looks down, confused. “¿Esto?” he says.
The man is Mexican, and he is old. His frame is small and his spectacles, having slid to the end of his nose, rest atop his mustache which sprouts out over the top of his face mask. Everyone in the airport is wearing a mandated face covering over their mouths and noses to protect against COVID-19. There is also a lanyard with a pouch around the man’s neck.
His wife, I presume, is with him and matches him in age and size. We watch them from a waiting area for two adjacent gates at the Dallas/Fort Worth airport, one, which is now boarding, destined for Morelia, Mexico, the other, which has just been delayed again another hour, destined for Amarillo, Texas.
The couple were stopped by the gate agent at the entrance to the jet bridge and have been pulled to the side. The gate agent waits as the man searches his pockets. His wife searches her bag. This goes on for several minutes as they speak to each other in Spanish. They are mild and subdued, but perturbed and confused.
As the rest of their flight boards, the couple walks with the gate agent, who also speaks Spanish, back to where they had been sitting and look on the floor underneath their seats. The jet bridge to Morelia closes and they miss their flight, still speaking to each other in Spanish, still searching, and gaining more attention, becoming theatre for the dozen or so travelers still seated in the waiting area, most of whom are White, but my traveling companion, Nancy, is Mexican and understands what is being said. She walks over to see if she can help.
“¿Qué pasa?” “No encuentra su pasaporte,” dice la agente de la puerta. “Te lo di,” el esposo le dice a su esposa. “Yo no lo tengo,” dice ella. “¿Lo tenían cuando pasaron por el portal de seguridad?” les pregunté. “Yo te lo di,” él le dice a ella. “Yo no lo tengo,” ella responde.
When Nancy returns, she translates for me: The man lost his passport. He cannot remember what he did with it after going through security. He seems to think he gave it to his wife, but she thinks he dropped it in the bathroom.
At the airport, Nancy and I are engaged in both interlingual and intralingual translation, or, translation between two different languages and translation within one language. Nancy has intralingual access to Spanish, and she is interlingually translating her conversation with the couple and gate agent to me.
When Nancy then leaves the waiting area to buy a drink, a flight attendant sitting in the waiting area across from me gets my attention and asks for an update. I tell her what I know, intralingually, but my power is limited because when the old woman then motions to me and calls something out in Spanish, I cannot understand. “No hablo,” I call back, leading her to wait for Nancy to return. She waves Nancy over: “Se te cayo en el baño” la mujer dice. She wants me to look in the bathroom for her husband’s passport.
I am not expecting to find the passport, but agreeing to check is my way of saying that although I cannot speak your language, I am trying to help.
Telling this story, we are making assumptions. We are making the story coherent for ourselves and for the reader, and to be put on paper, the event has to be transformed even further from its original expression.
I wonder what the other travelers in the waiting area are thinking? How are they filling in the gaps? Earlier, a woman approached the couple and offered money, and I had been under the assumption that the old man has dementia, but Nancy never made that assumption; she saw two people who needed help because they were outside of their cultural home and out of step with the local norms. She could picture her own Spanish-speaking parents in the same predicament.
We often fail to account for our own ignorance when we make assumptions; despite this blind spot, it is nonetheless possible to shift our attention to others and fundamentally alter our experience in a way that is transcendent.
As expected, I do not find the passport, but only in retrospect did I realize that in this moment all but forgotten was my delayed flight to Amarillo. The couple and their unusual situation shifted my attention and my experience changed. When I returned to the waiting area and told Nancy “no luck” on the passport, she said “I know. We found it.”
It was in his lanyard.
Noah Franken is an assistant professor of communication studies at West Texas A&M University where he writes mostly about identity and communication during times of change, and has covered topics related to popular culture, music and golf. Nancy Garcia is an assistant professor of media communication and student news media adviser at West Texas A&M University. Her research interests include journalism education, experiential learning and knowledge management. The comments here represent their own opinions and not those of WT.