GPCH

Please understand that wait times at the hospital and several of our clinics is longer than normal due to the increase in COVID cases in our county.  We know that your time is valuable and we apologize for the longer wait times.  We are not turning people away, but we may suggest visiting one of our clinics, such as the walk-in clinic for non-emergent situations and COVID testing.   Sometimes the wait is longer for the ER if there are critical patients that we are caring for, we cannot help those wait times unfortunately.  We appreciate your patience as we all deal with this crisis together.

Recommended for you