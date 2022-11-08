abbott

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott won a third term Tuesday, defeating Democrat Beto O’Rourke in a midterm race that tested the direction of America’s supersized red state following the Uvalde school massacre and a strict new abortion ban.

The victory underlined Abbott’s durability after record spending that topped more than $200 million in a state where Republicans in recent years have seen their lopsided margins of victories shrink.

