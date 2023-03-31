Golden Plains Community Hospital CEO Dr. Don Bates honored the GPCH Employee of the Quarter at a reception on Friday afternoon at the hospital. GPCH's Brittany McCallie was honored for work ethic and drive at the GPCH Employee of the Quarter. Congratulations Brittany!
Golden Plains Community Hospital Employee of the Quarter: Brittany McCallie
