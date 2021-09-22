CANYON, Texas — Some of West Texas A&M University’s most loyal supporters will be recognized at a special event Sept. 23.
Twenty-seven new members will be inducted into the Old Main Society, a group founded in 1998 to recognize supporters whose lifetime total of donations to WT and the WTAMU Foundation exceeds $50,000. In addition, 20 current members have ascended to new levels within the Society.
The Old Main Society has 344 total members.
Plus, eight new members will be inducted into the Eternal Flame Society, consisting of donors who are making gifts to the University through their estate planning.
“The Old Main Society and the Eternal Flame Society recognize our most faithful donors — those who have donated or will donate tens of thousands or even millions of dollars to help us further our mission at WT,” said Dr. Todd Rasberry, vice president for philanthropy and external relations. “Membership in our recognition societies recognizes many gifts over our donors’ lifetimes. We work hard to ensure a donor knows how they are making a difference so they will want to continue to give. All of our donors, especially our Society members, are responsible for WT recently breaking our single-year fundraising record.”
WT will publicly launch a historic comprehensive campaign in an invitation-only event set for Sept. 23, followed by a public announcement Sept. 25. The campaign is designed to fuel WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World, the University’s long-range plan.
New Old Main Society members include:
Benefactor ($1 million to $4,999,999): the Huber Family Trust, the estate of Dr. Jenny Lind Porter Scott;
Ambassador ($250,000 to $499,999): the Bobbe Rule Murphy Trust
Sustainer ($100,000 to $249,999): Canyon Legends, CHS Foundation, the Gloria K. Coon Charitable Trust, the Ernest Eugene Moses Estate, First Financial Bank, Karen Williams Rubenstein, the Shapiro Family Trust, and Richard and Mary West Traylor; and
Supporter ($50,000 to $99,999): the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Avalon Sunset Farms, the Emma Barnsley Foundation, Sharon and Jim Brown, the Bruckner Family Foundation, Martha Couch, Dairy Innovations, Barry Evans, Brian Garner, Maryann and Harry Hueston, Edward Jones, Evelyn and Charles Lyles, Mary and Paul Lyons, Joyce and Michael McBroom, the Wayne and JoAnn Moore Charitable Foundation, Plug Piehl, Peggy and Jim Pollard, Buffie and Jerry Schaeffer, Anonymous, Joan and John “Jack” M. Shelton III, the Texas A&M University Foundation, and Lila and Cap Wall.
Rising Old Main Society members include:
Benefactor: High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation, and Pat and Val White;
Patron ($500,000 to $999,999): Bob and Nancy Josserand, Travis McBride, and Toot’n Totum;
Ambassador: Education Credit Union, Pak-A-Sak, Panhandle-Plains Historical Society, the David D. and Nona S. Payne Foundation; and Sherry and David Schaeffer; and
Sustainer: Budweiser Distributing Co., Citizens Bank, the Charles Koch Foundation, Greta and Stan Liles, Michael J. and Helen Miller, Arlie and Barbara Petty, W.C. and Nancy Russell, the United Methodist Church Willson Lectureship, the Weatherly Charitable Lead Trust, and Anonymous.
Newly inducted Eternal Flame Society members include Danita and Gregg Bynum, Dr. Andy Cole, Susan Coleman, Barry Duman, the late Hank Gerdsen, Phyllis Gerdsen, Lanna and Bob Hatton, and Rosemary Gerdsen Prichard.