Gateway Elementary 1st and 2nd graders learned about gun safety today using the Eddie Eagle program. Thanks to Deputy Sheryl McDowell and Sheriff Blaik Kemp for coming and speaking to the students about this important topic!
Gateway Students Learn About Firearm Safety
