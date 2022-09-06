The program “Fruit Production in North Texas: Strawberries, Peaches and Blackberries!” will take place Sept. 15 in Cross Roads. The event is presented by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service offices in Denton and Tarrant counties.
The program will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Copeland Government Center, 1400 Farm-to-Market Road 424. The day will conclude with a farm tour of Goober Bub’s, 10534 Eakin Cemetery Road, Justin.
The event is funded in part by Texas Department of Agriculture Specialty Crops Block Grant.
Experts will present key topics related to fruit crops. The discussions and tour are as follows:
Introductions and program overview – Janet Laminack, AgriLife Extension horticulture agent, Denton County.
A New Peach Orchard: Two Ways – Laura Miller, AgriLife Extension horticulture agent, Tarrant County.
Field Preparation, Planting Dates, Plant Spacing, Fertilization, Weed Control, Harvesting and Grading – Russ Wallace, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension horticulturist and professor in Texas A&M’s Department of Horticultural Sciences, Lubbock.
Plant Stress Effects, Shading and Irrigation, What’s New? – Thayne Montague, Ph.D., Texas Tech University associate professor of horticulture with a joint appointment to Texas A&M AgriLife Research, Lubbock.
What a First Year for Strawberries / What’s Coming at Goober Bub’s – Tim Sutton, owner of Goober Bub’s and strawberry grower, Argyle.
Farm Tour of Goober Bub’s – Sutton.