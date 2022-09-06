fruit

The program “Fruit Production in North Texas: Strawberries, Peaches and Blackberries!” will take place Sept. 15 in Cross Roads. The event is presented by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service offices in Denton and Tarrant counties.

The program will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Copeland Government Center, 1400 Farm-to-Market Road 424. The day will conclude with a farm tour of Goober Bub’s, 10534 Eakin Cemetery Road, Justin.

Recommended for you