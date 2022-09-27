Fritch Community Blood Drive
Monday, October 10, 2022 04:00pm-07:00pm
First Southern Baptist Church Family Life Center
Photo ID Required. You must be at least 17 years old to donate.
Donors that are 16 may donate with a signed parental consent form.
Save time, complete your questions online (day of drive only) using
Donor Express at www.thegiftoflife.org.
For your lifesaving appointment,
please go to yourbloodinstitute.org or call
(806) 331-8833, toll free 1-877-574-8800
Find us on Facebook* Follow us on Instagram and Twitter*
BLOOD IS NEEDED EVERY DAY!
