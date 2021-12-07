The Fritch America Chamber of Commerce held the 1st annual Christmas Parade and Bazaar on Saturday in Fritch. The event attracted many visitors to Fritch including Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus and even the Grinch.
Fritch America Chamber of Commerce host Christmas Parade and Bazaar
