Borger- The Borger Main Street Project gears up to celebrate the fourth of July holiday with their first ever Downtown “FREEDOM ON MAIN” Event. The event takes place on Saturday, July 2nd at 6PM on Main Street, and features a bike parade, bounce houses, food trucks, cornhole tournament, shopping, a beer garden, and LIVE music by Henry Hunt & the Habit, Towers, and RAK45!
The Borger Main Street Project is the driving force of unity and revitalization in the Borger Community. The nonprofit organization is made up of local organizations and leaders, and focuses on connection, collaboration, and revitalization in the downtown Borger area by organizing successful partnerships, promoting authenticity & arts, and by investing in economic vitality.
Nicole Chavez, The City of Borger’s Civic, Convention & Main St. Coordinator, started the organization with hopes of engaging the community, and restoring the heart of Borger. “I love seeing the community come together and engage in fellowship and camaraderie! FREEDOM ON MAIN will be a great event with lots of activities for the whole family, so bring your lawn chair and get ready for an awesome evening!” -Nicole Chavez