The American Quarter Horse Foundation is excited to host a free Family Fun Day on July 22 at the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum in Amarillo. Everyone is invited to experience the Hall of Fame & Museum free for one day this summer.
Admission is free only on July 22.
The Museum Family Day hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees are also able to participate in these fun and exciting activities:
Mark your calendar to join in on the fun and share a piece of the West with your family and friends at the Hall of Fame & Museum!
About the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum
The American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum in Amarillo, Texas, is a place for horse lovers of all ages to learn more about the American Quarter Horse and to experience a piece of the West. Start your Museum visit at www.aqha.com/museum. Celebrating and preserving the history of the American Quarter Horse, the Hall of Fame & Museum is a program of the American Quarter Horse Foundation, the charitable arm of the American Quarter Horse Association. Every gift makes a difference.